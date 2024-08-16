Nasello, Tampa Bay Sun FC gear up for inaugural game

TAMPA, Fla. — Sydny Nasello should have plenty of frequent flier miles at her disposal.

The former USF women's soccer standout has played professionally in Spain, Turkey, and Cyprus over the past two-plus years.

This offseason, her career brought her back to the Tampa Bay area as a member of Tampa Bay Sun FC. The Sun kick off their inaugural season in the USL Super League Sunday night when they host Dallas Trinity FC.

Nasello just wants to keep playing at a high level, no matter where the sport takes her.

"I love to travel," the Land O' Lakes native smiled. "To do it while playing—I don’t think there’s anything else you could really ask for."

Nasello scored 24 goals in her USF career and was named second-team all-American in 2021. Starting a professional career halfway around the world isn't easy for any athlete, but Nasello said it's easier when you get to make memories that will last a lifetime.

"Honestly, I wouldn’t take any of these moments for granted, and I’m so happy that I got to go experience those things," she said after training. "Some of the people I’ve met, the paths that I’ve crossed and people that I’ll have in my life for the rest of my life."

Nasello will be playing for a familiar face this season. Former USF head coach Denise Schilte-Brown is the first coach in Sun history. She said getting Nasello to join her hometown club didn't take much convincing.

"It was like, 'Alright! It’s happening, let’s go!' So that was awesome," Schilte-Brown beamed when recalling their conversation.

USF's all-time winningest coach has known Nasello since her days in youth soccer, and she can't wait to see what she's learned by playing overseas.

"To then go and play in Cyprus, Turkey, and Spain. That’s really hard. She went and got out of her comfort zone and developed as a person and a player," Schilte-Brown explained. "To bring her back here after she’s had that experience… I think it’s such a win-win for all of us."

Nasello's career has come full circle, and she can't wait to be a part of history this weekend.

"To see the youth of Tampa Bay come out and support us, and us to put on a good show for them, and be that role model for them to look up to and know that they could be the ones filling our shoes one day," she said.

The Sun host Dallas Trinity FC at the newly-renovated Riverfront Stadium at Blake High School. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. For more information, head to their website.