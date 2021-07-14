Monte Kiffin prepares for Bucs Ring of Honor Ceremony

TAMPA, Fla. — 81-year-old former Buccaneers defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin is currently a defensive analyst at Ole Miss, where his son Lane is the head coach. But it still looks like he could be on the NFL sidelines if he wanted.

Wednesday, Kiffin spoke at the press conference to officially announce his Buccaneers Ring of Honor induction, and he was as animated as ever.

"Play hard. Play fast. That ball’s snapped- pshoo! You gotta pass rush, you gotta cover!" Kiffin said as he gestured like he was calling a play. "Play hard, play fast, play together. That’s my philosophy. It’s still my philosophy. It’ll never change."

Kiffin, who was with Tampa Bay from 1996-2008, said his style was a blend of energy, enthusiasm, and communication.

"If you’re gonna coach you gotta be able to show enthusiasm. You better communicate with players," he said. "That’s what it’s about. Show ‘em how to get their butt in gear."

Kiffin's defenses allowed the fewest points (17.4) and fewest yards per game (286.8) in the NFL during his time with the Bucs. Their 293 takeaways were second only to the Ravens mark of 306. But Kiffin, the longest-tenured coach in franchise history, still gives all the credit to his players. He said he'll be thinking about them when his name is unveiled.

"We were at the Outback Bowl last year. I looked up and saw the ring of honor. There are some great names up there. They helped get me to where I’m at - the Ring of Honor. It was the players. It wasn’t about me," the elder Coach Kiffin said.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Bucs game versus the Falcons on September 19th.