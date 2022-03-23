MLB, MLBPA reach tentative agreement on new rules for 2022 season

MLB and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a series of rules just weeks before the 2022 season.

First reported by the New York Post, the league is bringing back automatic runners in extra innings for the third-straight season. The "ghost-runner" rule was first implemented in 2020 to reduce health risks and speed up the games, the Associated Press reported.

It was not used during the postseason the last two seasons.

Another rule that was agreed upon includes expanding active rosters from 26 players to 28 from April 7 through May 1.

After May 1, rosters will have 26 players from May 2 through Aug. 31, which will allow teams to have 13 position players and 13 pitchers.

They would then expand to 28 for the rest of the regular season.

The “Shohei Ohtani rule,” named after Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, will allow a starting pitcher, who is also hitting in the lineup, to stay as the designated hitter even if he is pulled from a game.

There will also be no seven-inning doubleheaders in 2022.

The owners are expected to vote on the deal sometime next week.