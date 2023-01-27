Mike Tyson visits Champa Bay and weighs in on Tom Brady's future

TAMPA, Fla. — There's another GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in the Tampa Bay Area this weekend. The former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is on tour to promote his line of "Tyson 2.0" products.

Like another GOAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Tyson dominated the sport of boxing in his generation. But Tyson explained he never sacrificed focusing on the present to make plans for the future.

"If I thought of other things when I was in my career, I wouldn’t have accomplished what I accomplished," Tyson explained. "I only wanted to be a fighter my whole life. I wanted to be champion of the world. That’s all."

Tyson, 56, said he's buddies with Brady and smiled when he was asked to make a prediction about what he thinks the greatest quarterback of all-time will do next season.

"He’s gonna do whatever he wants to do," Tyson said. "I think he’s gonna play. But he’s gonna do the right thing. He’ll make the right decision, I’m sure."

There it is. The Champ thinks Brady, who officially becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, will play in the NFL next season. But for who?

"Who he’s playing for now. I like the Buccaneers!" Tyson exclaimed. "I want him to go back to the Buccaneers."

An athlete's prime only lasts for so long, but Tyson said the key to continued success is to keep fighting- whether it's in sports or business.

"I was successful during my fighting career. Now I’m successful during my enterprise career. If I lost it all tomorrow, I’d get it back again," Tyson said. "I learned if you can have it once, you can get it again. Impossible is nothing to anybody that tries. You have to try, and you have to believe in yourself."