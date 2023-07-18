Messi showcases training as Fort Lauderdale winds up preps for Friday's game

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — There are just four days away from Inter Miami’s big game on Friday, where Lionel Messi makes his official debut with the team.

The City of Fort Lauderdale is getting ready for Friday’s big game, which will be Messi’s first with the team.

On Tuesday, Messi showed Inter Miami some of his training just days before he’s expected to take the field with them.

“We are very excited about this new phase and this new era of Fort Lauderdale,” said Greg Chavarria, the City Manager.

Chavarria says they have done a lot to prepare for the fanfare.

With people already lining up Tuesday to hopefully catch a glimpse of the soccer legend. The 170-million-dollar investment from Inter Miami, the DRV PNK Stadium, will now be able to hold an additional 3 thousand seats.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Lionel Messi, right, participates in a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team as head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino looks on, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Additional parking has also been secured through private providers, “What that allows is for more fans to come and enjoy the stadium. We will certainly have police, public safety, individuals that will be directing traffic, and also directing pedestrian traffic for their safety.”

Chavarria said Inter Miami will also have off-duty law enforcement on the grounds, providing additional security if needed.

As we get closer to game day, the city manager said logistics are still in flux, “Police department works hand in hand with Inter Miami logistics team, they prepare a plan, they prepare the signage and also the awareness. I understand that there is information that is provided to those who purchase tickets.”

The city, along with the police department, said they will be updating their social media pages with any news of road closures or detours the day of.

They do ask for those who plan on coming to arrive early. They are currently making the finishing touches to the grounds.

They are expecting crowds by the thousands to want to take part in witnessing history.