Messi, Inter Miami to play game against Orlando City at Raymond James Stadium in 2025

TAMPA, Fla. — Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF will play a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium in February 2025.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is expected to play in the match on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Messi is a one-time World Cup winner, two-time Copa America winner, and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. He's scored over 600 goals for FC Barcelona and won four Champions League titles. This season, Messi's scored 36 goals for Inter Miami.

The Tampa Bay Sports Commission said this will be the first time Raymond James has hosted an MLS match since 2001. This game will also mark the first time these two MLS franchises have competed in Tampa.

A presale interest form is now available. If you want to buy tickets to this match, click here to complete the form.

The official presale for game tickets will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The general public ticket sale begins Thursday, Nov. 14.