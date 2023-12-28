Mayfield continues comeback tour, Bucs eye division title

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a simple equation for the Buccaneers.

A win over New Orleans on Sunday and Tampa Bay wins the NFC South division and advances to the postseason for the fourth straight season, where they would host a first round playoff game.

In recent years, the Bucs/Saints rivalry always plays a factor in the race to the playoffs. Every match-up seems to have a little extra intensity behind it.

"We know it’s a big game. Big game for a couple of reasons – we can clinch, it’s the next one, [and] it’s the Saints," Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs said after practice. "Whatever it may be, whatever you want to make it, we know it’s a big game."

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has guided his team to four straight wins, putting them in position to clinch the division at home.

"The things we’ve had to do and go through to get to this point – it means quite a bit when you look at having to rattle off this many in a row and having to do it again at home," Mayfield said. "It’s a great opportunity for us and just the beginning of where we eventually want to get to."

Mayfield's on his fourth team in his six NFL seasons. After a rocky exit from Cleveland, he played for Carolina and the Rams in 2022. The Bucs took a risk by signing the 28-year-old, but it's paying off, and he's a serious candidate to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

The former number one overall pick said the key to his success this season has been the Bucs organization letting him be himself.

"Obviously, playing quarterback, each rep, you can take things away from it. [You’re] continuing to learn and improve on it," Baker explained when he was asked if he's playing the best football of his career. "So yeah, I think just being in the system for a bit now and getting comfortable with it, that’s what happens."

The Buccaneers defense is also playing its best football at the right time. They're coming off a week 16 performance that included four takeaways and four sacks against Jacksonville.

"Just coming to work every day and pushing each other. We’ve got a goal, and we’re trying to achieve that goal," rookie linebacker Yaya Diaby said. "We’ve just got to keep helping each other and keep pushing each other in practice and don’t let up."

The Bucs (8-7) and Saints (7-8) kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay has won three straight and four of the last six in the series.