Martin Gramatica announced as new head coach of Tampa Bay Strikers

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) announced Martin Gramatica as new head coach of the Tampa Bay Strikers on Monday afternoon.

Former Buccaneer Martin Gramatica was officially announced as the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Strikers during a press conference held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Gramatica grew up playing soccer and started playing football in high school. He was eventually drafted by the Bucs in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft and was part of the 2003 Super Bowl-winning team.

“When we started the search for our Head Coach, there were several qualities we were looking for in our candidates in addition to soccer experience. Passion, leadership, and a proven winning track record, plus someone committed to the Tampa Bay Community. We feel Martin Gramatica has all of those characteristics and more," said Tampa Bay Strikers Co-Owner Andrew Haines.

Martin’s passion has always been soccer. For the last 15 years, Martin has had an extensive impact on youth development in the area. Most recently, Gramatica was the head coach of the West Florida Flames under-19 club team.

“I cannot be more excited to bring my two passions together: soccer and the Tampa Bay community,” said Gramatica.

The NISL was founded in January 2021 with both Men's and Women's Divisions. The league will compete in a 20-game regular season.

More details about the Tampa Bay Strikers, including home season schedule and ticketing information, will be released in the upcoming months.

