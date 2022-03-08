Watch
"March Madness starts with a W baby!" Dick Vitale announces he's cancer free

Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 08, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Yeah, baby!

Hall of Fame broadcaster and former coach Dick Vitale announced via social media Tuesday that he is officially cancer free.

Vitale, who has been associated with college basketball for decades, has been battling cancer and undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and had surgery on his vocal cords. He's temporarily unable to use his voice.

Getting cleared of cancer comes just before the annual NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Hopefully, we'll find out who his diaper dandy's are, who will be the high risers, and hear a dipsy-doo dunk-a-roo by the next basketball season!

