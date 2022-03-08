"March Madness starts with a W baby!" Dick Vitale announces he's cancer free

TAMPA, Fla. — Yeah, baby!

Hall of Fame broadcaster and former coach Dick Vitale announced via social media Tuesday that he is officially cancer free.

OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing. I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby ! pic.twitter.com/HS2yI3wgpB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2022

Vitale, who has been associated with college basketball for decades, has been battling cancer and undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and had surgery on his vocal cords. He's temporarily unable to use his voice.

Getting cleared of cancer comes just before the annual NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Hopefully, we'll find out who his diaper dandy's are, who will be the high risers, and hear a dipsy-doo dunk-a-roo by the next basketball season!