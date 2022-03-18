Watch
Sports

Actions

March Madness: Less than .001% of perfect brackets remain after 1 day of NCAA tournament

NCAA St Peters Kentucky Basketball
Darron Cummings/AP
St. Peter's guard Daryl Banks III (5) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NCAA St Peters Kentucky Basketball
Posted at 8:49 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 09:31:54-04

The odds of filling out a perfect NCAA March Madness bracket are about one in 9.2 quintillion. You have a far greater chance at winning the Powerball jackpot than correctly predicting the result of all 63 games in the NCAA tournament.

You've probably accepted the fact that you aren't going to have a perfect bracket, but for almost everyone in the country, we didn't even make it a full day.

We're only halfway through the round of 64, and with 16 games played only about .00096% of brackets remain perfect. NCAA.com is tracking perfect brackets this year and calculates that out of over 20 million entries across four major online games (ESPN, Yahoo, CBS and Men's Bracket Challenge Game) only 192 remain.

The day started with a bang when No. 11 Michigan's victory over No. 6 Colorado State knocked out nearly half of all brackets.

Another devastating blow to brackets across the country was No. 12 Richmond's win over No. 5 Iowa. Before dinnertime, the vast majority of brackets were already in trouble.

No. 12 New Mexico State added to the country's woes when they beat No. 5 UConn, and the dagger came when No. 15 Saint Peter's beat No. 2 Kentucky in overtime.

NCAA.com says more brackets had Kentucky winning the national championship than had Saint Peter's winning in the first round.

If day 1 saw 20 million brackets busted, just imagine what day 2 has in store. The Round of 64 continues Friday with 16 more games, beginning with No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago at 12:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!