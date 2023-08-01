Lutz Bananas playing for 12U Cal Ripken World Series title

LUTZ, Fla. — The Lutz Bananas 12U baseball team has punched its ticket to the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Mo.

They are only the second team in Lutz baseball history to earn a trip to the World Series.

“It’s amazing. We don’t really get too much attention here,” Lutz pitcher Dominic Verpault told ABC Action News. “It’s nice to finally get some attention here at Lutz.”

It’s some well-deserved attention for this all-star team of young athletes. They have been on fire this season, racking up wins with a combination of excellent hitting, pitching and fielding.

“I feel like we are really well-rounded at all three,” Verpault added. “We got a lot of pitchers on this team. We are a very good hitting squad.”

“Our defense and hitting are really good,” Lutz outfielder Calvin Demasi said. “Every time there is a ball we don’t let it drop or anything.”

The Bananas (12-1) path to the World Series wasn’t easy. They won the district title in Lutz, then had a runner-up finish at the state tournament in Key West, and finally emerged as champions in the regional tournament in Virginia.

“I think it’s always a little bit surprising,” Lutz head coach Ryan Hanstedt said. “It’s not something you expect to happen. I knew we had a good team, but you definitely have to have some things fall right to make it that far.”

Some of those things include a new home run tradition.

“When we hit a home run, we wear the banana hat,” Verpault said.

The Bananas first game in the World Series is Friday against the all-stars from Arkansas.

They have created a GoFundMe page to help with travel costs.