LSU, Wisconsin ready clash in the Reliaquest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels decided to opt out of LSU's Reliaquest match-up with Wisconsin to prepare for the NFL draft.

That means the Tigers will turn to backup Garrett Nussmeier. He saw limited game action this season, but he's eager to be QB 1 Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

"I feel like I have great relationships with all of my teammates, all my coaches. It doesn’t feel new, getting reps with these guys. Getting all the reps, now, and build chemistry with them," Nussmeier said after practice. "I think we’ve done a good job as an offense of coming together and working through the right things."

LSU has a handful of potential draft picks who will suit up against the Badgers, and Nussmeier said he feels confident in his team's approach.

"When you’ve got a couple first-round picks that are playing in the bowl game, I think that’s special. Only one opt-out. I think that shows the dedication and the bye-in, and that Coach Kelly has got our team and our program to get to this point. You know, I think it’s been awesome."

It's going to be "awesome" for Wisconsin center Jake Renfro. The University of Cincinnati transfer missed 2022 with a knee injury.

After following head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, he hurt his foot in the spring. That forced him to miss the entire regular season.

Despite not playing for two years, Renfro said he's not the same player he was before his injury—but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

"Everything improves over the years. So I might not be the same guy as I was two years ago, but I’m a new player now," Renfro explained. "I’m a more mature player. I’m just really excited to get back out there."

Wisconsin senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai's playing his last game as a Badger, and he can't wait to take snaps from a guy who's playing his first.

"I know he’s going to be super-excited for this opportunity. He had a great track record when he was a center at Cincinnati. So he’s proven he can do it at a high level," Mordecai said after practice. "I know he’s fired up for the opportunity. I’m fired up for him. I can’t wait to see what he’s going to do. I know he’ll play great."

Renfro said he has no jitters leading up to Monday's kickoff.

"We’ve prepared so well. We’ve prepared for a long time now. Honestly, practice is a lot harder than games, usually," Renfro added. "Just more excited than anything. I’m 100% healthy. I’m ready to go."

Wisconsin and LSU kick off Monday at noon inside Raymond James Stadium. The game will also air on ESPN2.