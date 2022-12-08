Watch Now
Local UFC fighter returns after injury with a new perspective

Billy Quarantillo gets back in the octagon
WFTS
Quarantillo returns to the UFC octagon this weekend after being out of fighting action for more than a year.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 12:27:37-05

TAMPA, Fla. — UFC featherweight fighter Billy Quarantillo hasn't fought since November 2021. A leg injury kept him out of a fight in July, but the 145-pounder said he's 100%. Quarantillo, who trains out of the Gracie Tampa South MMA gym, wants to continue down the path he started when he signed with the UFC in 2019.

"Become a world champion. Fight on these big cards," Quarantillo said about his career goals. "To keep living that dream and to stay in the UFC and to keep proving a lot of people wrong that doubted me and said I would never make it."

Despite not having a fight for more than a year, 2022 has still been a big year for Quarantillo. He and his wife Brianna welcomed their son William into the world four months ago. Now, Billy said he has a completely different outlook on his life and his career.

"It’s a whole new ball game, having a child. Everything I do now is for him. I’m here to provide for him," he said after a training session. "It’s very easy to wake up and train hard all day, knowing that everything I do is for my son now."

Matt's training partner and fellow UFC fighter Matt Frevola's riding a personal two-fight winning streak, but he'll be cornering for his friend this weekend.

"I’m more nervous when I’m cornering than when I’m fighting," Frevola joked. "Because I’m fighting, I have control. I know what I need to do. But when I’m cornering, I’m like, 'Oh! Y’know, Billy Q, take ‘em down!' It’s the best seat in the house. And for a Billy Q fight, there always entertaining, awesome fights, so I’m pumped."

"We’re pretty much brothers. And it’s a friendly competition, where he gets a big win. Now I feel like I gotta go get a big win," Billy added. "And we keep motivating each other to keep reaching new heights."

Quarantillo faces Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282, Saturday night in Las Vegas.

