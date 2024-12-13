Local UFC fighter is hungry for Tampa debut

TAMPA, Fla — Mixed martial artist Billy Quarantillo moved from New York to Tampa in 2010 to begin intense training. He was an 0-1 amateur fighter who could only dream of fighting in the UFC- the top promotion in combat sports. Fast forward to 2024, and Quarantillo has ten UFC fights under his belt, with number eleven set for Saturday night. UFC Fight Night at AMALIE Arena will mark Billy's first fight in his adopted hometown.

"I would literally run around AMALIE. I would go to the Sabres versus Lightning games. And I’d be like ‘Yeah! I’m gonna fight here one day!’ That was deep in the back of my head," Quarantillo recalled at media day. "It was almost like a joke. Sure enough, the universe has a funny way of showing you what is possible. And it is really a dream come true."

Billy says every walk out to the octagon is special. While this weekend might be a little more special than most, he quickly adds that all his walks are business trips.

"It’s going to special for me, walking out," he said. "I’m sure once I get in the cage- and I’m sure [Cub Swanson]’s walking second- I’ll move around a little bit, and I’ll get ready to throw down. That’s what I do best."

"Billy Q's" fight against UFC hall of famer Cub Swanson will be the co-main event preceding the Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley bout. Quarantillo just turned 36 years young. Swanson is 41. Cub says he doesn't stress out about his fights anymore. He just wants to stick with his process and give props to his fellow veteran fighters.

"I’m excited to welcome [Quarantillo] into the master’s division," Swanson said with a grin. "He’s one of the old guys, like myself. He’s been around for a little while. So yeah, I’m ready to welcome him into the master’s division [haha]."

It took Billy a decade to make it to the UFC, and he knows that his fighting days are numbered. He says he will take advantage of all of them- even if that means making some additions to his home.

"I bought my own sauna and cold plunge at my house. So my neighbors think I’m crazy. I have that in my backyard," he explained. "I gotta bunch of kids toys, and a sauna, and a cold plunge. Just making sure I do everything right. Making sure I keep my body healthy. I know I got a handful of fights left. And I’m planning on making these last few fights my best fights of my career."

The main card starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN 2. For the entire fight lineup head to www.ufc.com.