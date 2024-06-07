Local hoopsters chase gold overseas

TAMPA, Fla. — Next week, four Tampa Bay-area basketball standouts will head to Europe to compete in the Under-14 competition at the United World Games. It's an Olympic-style competition where the U.S. is one of the favorites to win gold.

One of those players is 13-year-old Elijah Ventura. He doesn't hesitate when he describes the best part of his favorite sport.

"After you finish a workout, that feeling that you accomplish something. You got 1% better every day is just… everything," he said before scrimmaging at the Farnell Middle School gym. "It gives the best hardship lessons and friendship lessons, experiences. I’m going to travel to Europe and play for Team USA. I think that’s awesome."

Tomi Akingboye, Josiah Reid, and Lennox Zelaya will join Ventura on the trip to Austria. They're excited to get a taste of what international basketball is all about.

"It’s going to be interesting to be playing by their rules and see how they develop their time into the game," Tomi said. "It’s a great opportunity just to be able to express my skills on a different level."

"I think this is also going to be cool because I’m going to meet people from different places and different backgrounds, and that’s going to be cool to share," Reid added. "To see how other countries play, I think that’ll actually expand my game and help me."

PhD Hoops is the organization that puts together the United States team. Founder Richie Schueler said he's excited for the players to get international experience on and off the court.

"I think it’s an opportunity to, number one, go play FIBA basketball. You’re getting an academic and educational experience, as well," Schueler said via Zoom chat. "You’re getting experiences and learning and getting exposed to things that you’d never, ever would’ve seen here in the United States."

You can add these travel miles to the countless miles and hours that players' families dedicate to helping them live their hoop dreams.

"I see all of the hours that he puts in, all these players put in," Tomi's mother, Erica, said before watching her son practice. "So, to be recognized by someone and selected to represent the USA is just an incredible honor. Especially at this age. So, so cool."

Through travel teams and AAU ball, these players have worn many different jerseys. But they've never worn one with "USA" on the front.

"It’s gonna make me feel… like, I’ve never felt that feeling before," Zelaya said with a smile. "The best feeling in my life. I’ll be like, really excited."

Representing your country is a big deal at any age. Schueler said he wanted to pick the right people for the roster as much as he wanted to pick the right players. He narrowed the finalists for the seven boys and girls teams from a list of more than 3,000 players across the country.

"We bring the right kind of players that are going to be 'please and thank you' kind of people. Opening the doors for others. Picking up their trash, tucking in their chair. Those kinda guys," he explained. "When we do that, we leave a great impression of who Americans really are."

The United World Games run from June 20-23 in Austria and Italy.