LIVE BLOG: Lighting vs. Panthers Game 4

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning are looking to complete the sweep over the top-seeded Florida Panthers at home Monday evening. Heading into tonight, the Bolts have won five straight playoff games and are 3-2 all time in the second game in back-to-back playoff games.

The Bolts won handily in Game 4, 5-1. Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final.

This story will be updated with key moments throughout Game 4 action.

PERIOD 1

Through ten minutes, the game remains scoreless. The Panthers have threatened early including a shot on goal that was saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Panthers hold the shots on goal advantage 6-2.

The Lightning weathered the first Panthers power play of the night following a penalty by Anthony Cirelli.

Kucherov was called for a penalty with less than 90 seconds left in the period. The Panthers ended their second power play of the period scoreless. Vasilevskiy came up huge with multiple stops on the power play.

The Panthers hold the shot on goal advantage heading into intermission 17-3.

PERIOD 2

The Lightning broke the scoreless tie with 11 minutes left in the second period off a goal by Mikhail Sergachev. However, the goal was overturned after the puck left the playing surface.

Nearly two minutes later, the Lightning thought they had another goal but the call was overturned. Kucherov lasered the puck for a goal after a faceoff but it was overturned due to a hand pass by Cirelli. Both overturned calls came from Panther challenges.