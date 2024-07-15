Lionel Messi exits Copa America final with apparent leg injury, ankle swollen

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Lionel Messi's night ended early during the Copa America final when he emotionally exited the field in the 64th minute with an apparent leg injury on Sunday night, and cameras showed him later on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.

The 37-year-old appeared to suffer a noncontact injury while running on the pitch as Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 for its record 16th Copa America title.

Messi immediately looked toward the Argentina bench as he went to the ground. He remained down for several minutes as trainers came out. He was helped to his feet and immediately took his shoe off his right foot.

As he walked off the field, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner took off his captains armband and threw his shoe to the ground in frustration. An emotional Messi was then shown covering his face, sobbing in his seat.

Messi appeared to be limping after the game but was apparently in good spirits. He clapped and laughed and lifted the trophy with teammates Nicolás Ottamendi and Ángel Di María.

"We were able to win for him," Di María said, "give him the joy."

Making his 39th and possibly last Copa America appearance, Messi had one goal in the tournament. He went down in the 36th minute after his left ankle was caught by Santiago Arias but walked back onto the field three minutes later.

Messi had been dealing with a leg injury and discomfort through much of the tournament and missed Argentina's group stage finale. He had one shot attempt in the first half Sunday.