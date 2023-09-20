Watch Now
Lightning's Stamkos "disappointed" no new contract came during offseason

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) before Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 11:08:47-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning team captain Steven Stamkos has done it all for the team, including leading them to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. But he couldn't hide his disappointment with the lack of action from the team's front office as training camp got underway Wednesday.

"It (a new contract) was something that I expressed at the end of last year that I wanted to get something done before training camp started," Stamkos said. "There haven't been any conversations."

Stamkos, 33, is in the final year of his contract with the Lightning. He's due to make a base salary of $1 million plus a $5.5 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.com. Stamkos, who has played his entire career in Tampa, will have made more than $123 million by the time his contract runs out at the end of this season.

For his part, Stamkos still appears ready to re-sign with the Lightning if or when a contract offer comes.

"I’m ready whenever, so, I guess that was something that I didn’t see coming, but it is what it is," Stamkos said.

