Lightning's Kucherov enters COVID-19 protocol

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
TAMPA, FLORIDA: Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning warms up during a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Amalie Arena on February 25, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jan 25, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning star right winger Nikita Kucherov has entered COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Tuesday.

Kucherov is the latest in a long list of player to enter the protocol this NHL season. It means he will miss the next 5 days at least, including Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils and Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Kucherov already missed a large portion of the season due to injury earlier.

Tampa Bay will face off against the Devils in their next game this Thursday at AMALIE Arena.

