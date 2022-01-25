Lightning's Kucherov enters COVID-19 protocol

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning star right winger Nikita Kucherov has entered COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Tuesday.

Kucherov is the latest in a long list of player to enter the protocol this NHL season. It means he will miss the next 5 days at least, including Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils and Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Kucherov already missed a large portion of the season due to injury earlier.

Tampa Bay will face off against the Devils in their next game this Thursday at AMALIE Arena.