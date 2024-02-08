Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev has surgery to stabilize fractures in left leg

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had successful surgery Thursday to stabilize fractures in his tibia and fibula in his left leg, the team said.

Sergachev left the hockey rink on a stretcher Wednesday after a reverse hit caused him to land awkwardly on his leg.

Both he and New York Rangers left winger Alexis Lafrenière were chasing after the puck near the boards during the second period when Lafrenière delivered a reverse hit to Sergachev.

Lafrenière's skate blade caught Sergachev as he fell. Players on both teams immediately called for medical personnel to check up on Sergachev.

His teammates surrounded the defenseman while medical staff attended to him.

Sergachev looked emotional as he was carried off the ice, holding his face in a towel on the stretcher. He gave a thumbs-up to the crowd at Madison Square Garden as they clapped in respect.

"Oh man, why me? Why now? After all the games missed, coming back and getting injured again, feels unfair, feels terrible. Trying to stay calm and positive, but it’s impossible. After doing everything right I get this. The universe is unpredictable I guess, and has its own plans," he said in part on Instagram.

Sergachev had been playing in his first game since Dec. 19 due to a lower-body injury.

The Lightning said no timetable has been established for Sergachev to return.