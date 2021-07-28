Lightning signs Brayden Point to an eight-year contract extension

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the resigning of forward Brayden Point to an eight-year contract extension starting with the 2022-23 season worth an AAV of $9.5 million.

Point, 25, is a veteran of 351 career NHL games, all with the Lightning over the past five seasons.

He is responsible for 139 goals and 310 points to go along with a plus-79 rating and 88 penalty minutes. The Alberta native played in 56 games for the Bolts last season, leading the team for points (48) and goals (23).

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward has ranked in the top three in scoring for the Lightning in each of the past four seasons, including posting a career-high 92 points (41 goals, 51 assists) during the 2018-19 season. Point led the NHL for power-play goals with 20 during the 2018-19 season and was tied for sixth for goals with 41.

“I’m very excited to stay in Tampa for another nine years,” Point said. “I want to thank the entire Lightning organization for this and say thanks to our fans. Since being drafted by Tampa, I’ve always felt like Tampa has been home and the fans have played a huge role in making my time in Tampa so wonderful.”

Point was originally drafted by the Lightning in the third round, 79th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

