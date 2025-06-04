Lightning forward Kucherov wins Ted Lindsay Award

BRANDON, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov received the Ted Lindsay Award, marking the Tampa Bay Lightning forward's second win of the title, the NHL announced Wednesday.

According to the NHL, the award is presented by the NHL Players’ Association to the “most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted on by members of the NHLPA. He was presented with the award at the Lightning's practice facility in Brandon by his teammates.

Kucherov first won the award during the 2018-19 season and was also a finalist last season. He is also a finalist for the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP.

This season, Kucherov led the NHL with 121 points in 78 games. He had 33 multipoint games, including 17 with at least three points. The NHL said this was the third straight season he topped 110 points, getting 113 two seasons ago and 144 last season.