Lightning Community Hero reflects on all-star experience

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The team has recognized a community hero in every Lightning home game since 2011. That's over 500 dedicated people whose spirit and hard work have positively impacted others throughout Tampa Bay.

One of their most recent recipients was Whitney Stout, who was honored for helping to save an essential program at PARC Center for Disabilities.

Through PARC's Care Giver Relief program, Stout organizes professional care for 200 children across 50 families.

"So when they step into these homes, they can offer that relief, and parents really do feel that relief," said Stout. "So the providers, while they are in the home, they engage with the kids, they interact with them, they work on skills that the parents or guardians want them to work on."

However, despite the positive impact, last year, the program was in danger of shutting down due to loss of funding.

"I was crushed; I thought there is no way these families can suffer," said Stout.

So Whitney began applying for grants, securing $129,000 in funding, including a $50,000 grant from the Tampa Bay Lighting. It was enough to save the program and recognize Whitney as a Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero.

Whitney received a behind-the-scenes tour of Amalie Arena before the Lighting vs. Blackhawks game on March 11, where she met Corey Perry.

"And then I got to fist pump all the players as they came out of the locker room, and that was an experience in its own; I can't get over that night; it was a night to remember," said Stout.

Whitney and 19 friends and co-workers were then given all-star treatment in the Community Hero Suite.

"Watching myself up on the jumbo tron, it was surreal," said Stout. "Everybody is looking at you and cheering and applauding you and recognizing you for your hard work."

Whitney was presented with a special PARC-themed Lighting jersey.

"And we went with the number 70 because this is PARC's 70th year," said Stout.

To top off the evening, the team from Parc was able to cheer on the team from Tampa Bay to a victory.

"We are bringing that cup back home," said Stout.

For more information on PARC's Care Giver Relief program, CLICK HERE.