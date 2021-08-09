Watch
Lightning coach Jon Cooper to lead Team Canada in 2022 Winter Olympics

Mike Carlson/Getty Images
TAMPA, FL - APRIL 21: Head coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a series win over the New Jersey Devils after Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on April 21, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Posted at 11:07 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 11:07:51-04

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper knows a thing or two about winning, and now he'll have the chance to go for gold on the world stage.

Team Canada announced Monday morning that Cooper would lead their squad in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

“It is an honour to be entrusted with leading Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team next year in Beijing, and to be able to carry on the rich tradition of hockey excellence that is associated with Hockey Canada.” said Cooper. “The opportunity to work with an excellent management group and an elite-level coaching staff of Barry, Bruce and Peter is a great privilege. I have many fond memories of the Olympics, from watching games as a young kid to thrilling gold medal victories, and I look forward to helping create lasting memories for Canadians across the country while our team competes for a gold medal.”

He served as head coach of Team Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, winning a silver medal, and was an assistant coach with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Cooper will be joined on the coaching staff by assistant coaches Bruce Cassidy (Ottawa, Ont./Boston, NHL), Peter DeBoer (Dunnville, Ont./Vegas, NHL) and Barry Trotz (Dauphin, Man./New York Islanders, NHL).

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to start on Feb. 4, 2022.

