Lightning begin crucial four-game home stretch at season's midpoint

TAMPA, Fla. — Forty-one games in, and the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-17-5) are at the official midpoint of the season. From here on out, it’s going to be an uphill climb to get into the playoffs.

Tampa Bay begins a crucial four-game home stand Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Kings (20-10-6). The Bolts are one point out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“To be honest, there is a good vibe around the room,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Is our record where we want it to be after 41? It’s not."

“The group is walking around saying it’s the second half. It’s one of these league’s where it’s ‘what have you done for me lately?’ Nobody (remembers) your start if you have a great finish. That’s the attitude the guys have right now.”

Cooper added that the team needs to do a better job in the defensive zone and keep the puck out of the net. Tampa Bay ranks 27th out of 32 teams in allowing nearly 3.5 goals per game.

“Goal scoring hasn’t been an issue for us,” Cooper said. “It’s been the fact we’ve fallen behind and have to chase the game. It’s something we are not used to and trying to fix here in the second half.”

The Lightning will get some help on the injury front. Defenseman Erik Cernak will be back in the lineup against the Kings after missing the past three games.

“I think we are getting better each game,” Cernak said. “We have to get used to the new D-zone system. I think now we are doing a pretty good job staying tight in there. When we have a chance, kill the plays down. It’s always better for us, we can break the puck much quicker and go to the offense.”

The Bolts have done a good job of defending the home ice with an 11-5-3 record at Amalie Arena. However, this LA Kings team boasts the best road record in the NHL.