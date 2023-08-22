Watch Now
Land O' Lakes football program suspended indefinitely after fight between players

Posted at 5:27 PM, Aug 22, 2023
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County Schools said the Land O’ Lakes High School football program has been given an indefinite suspension effective immediately while officials investigate a fight between two players.

Two junior varsity players were involved in the altercation while other players held up their phones to record the action and instigate, according to Snow.

All practices and games have been canceled.

The Gators varsity team was set to play at River Ridge on Friday night as the regular season kicks off. The junior varsity team was supposed to host River Ridge the day before.

