Lakewood seeks revenge from previous playoff loss against Tampa Catholic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lakewood High School football coach Cory Moore is going for back-to-back championships.

“I haven’t worn it to school yet,” he said.

Moore has a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams while working in their scouting department.

“I thought about bringing it out here just to motivate us to see what we’re playing for,” Moore told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger

That motivation will come elsewhere as the Spartans prepare to play Tampa Catholic this Friday night in Class 2M region quarter-finals.

“I just reminded the guys of that feeling when Tampa Catholic beat us here at Lakewood,” Moore said.

“The guys that were playing in that game, we had such high expectations for that season,” senior defensive lineman Taveon Wheeler added.

Two years ago, in the region semi-finals, Tampa Catholic ended Lakewood’s season with a field goal attempt splitting the uprights in double-overtime.

“I wanted them to remember that,” Moore said. “We showed the clips of different things to motivate them, to remember that feeling, and use that as gasoline.”

“Even without that clip they showed us, I was on the field; I know how it felt,” senior running back Montravius Lloyd said. “I still remember that pain of us losing.”

“I didn’t talk for three days after that game. It was real bad,” Wheeler said. “That’s a game I’m never going to forget for the rest of my life.”

Moore has led Lakewood for 18 seasons. He’s made the playoffs 17 times, but they’re still chasing that elusive state championship.

“We’ve been knocking on the door for 18 years,” Moore said. “I’m sure after 18 knocks, that door is going to have to open eventually. That’s the plan.”

“This year, we will be more prepared,” Wheeler added. “Coach Moore is doing everything to get us in the right situation. Since Coach is doing everything, I feel we’re prepared to get the W.”