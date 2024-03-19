Lakewood High School alum Marquez Valdes-Scantling to receive key to St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will give Lakewood High School alum and former University of South Florida wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling a key to the city on Thursday.

Valdes-Scantling, who is from St. Petersburg, played for USF for two years after transferring from North Carolina State.

He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers 174th overall in 2018 and played for four years in the green and gold before signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As a member of the Chiefs, he won back-to-back Super Bowls.

He is currently a free agent.

Gibbs High School boys basketball head coach Larry Murphy will also receive a key to the city, and each Gibbs student-athlete will receive a Distinguished Citizen Award.

Murphy led the team to its first state championship win in 55 years.