Knights Lacrosse Foundation offers free 'Pick Up and Play' Clinic

TAMPA, Fla. — The Knights Lacrosse Foundation is teaming up with USA Lacrosse to host a free clinic on Nov. 4 as part of National Celebrate Lacrosse Week.

The South Tampa-based foundation empowers young people to pursue lacrosse.

Knights provide a “free-of-pay” model for kids to learn the game. Ryan Becker, Robinson High School lacrosse coach and the executive director of Knights, is behind the project.

“One hundred percent for free,” Becker said. “Anyone that wants to come out and try lacrosse, the Knights Lacrosse Foundation will fund everything. Sticks provided, and if you keep coming out to our practices afterward, we’ll fund all the equipment for you to play, too.”

Becker, along with high school and club teams, is excited to partner with USA Lacrosse to host the free clinic for kids eight through 14 at Foster Park on Nov. 4.

“I think it’s really important for young kids to learn the game,” Alex Huynh said. “I wish I had this when I was younger. I didn’t start until like six months ago. If I had this when I was younger, I definitely would’ve played.”

“Lacrosse isn’t super big in Tampa. It’s an amazing game,” Christian Noriegn added. “It’s super fun. As kids start from an early age, eight to 14, when they get into the high school level, they already know the fundamentals. When they know what they are doing, they can apply themselves and work even harder and get to even a high point.”

Registration for the “Pick Up and Play” clinic is open now. You can register here.

“It’s almost like I am passing on a torch,” Noriegn said. “This is my senior year. I’m taking my love for the game spirit to work hard, and I am trying to invigorate that into the youth and people coming after me.”