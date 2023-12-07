Kenny Bontz looks to inspire others on the big stage

BRADENTON, Fla. — This week, the PGA hosts the inaugural World Champions Cup at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton. It’s an all-star, international event featuring teams representing the United States, Europe and a team of international golf legends.

That three-team event will run simultaneously with an All-Abilities competition that features the top adaptive golfers in the world.

Parrish’s Kenny Bontz, who’ll compete in the All Abilities adaptive event, hit me with the understatement of the year.

"I’m all about mental toughness,” he said before hitting some practice balls on the driving range.

At 19, Bontz was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer—Ewing’s Sarcoma—in his lower left leg. After a roller coaster that included multiple surgeries and an addiction to painkillers, Bontz decided to have the leg amputated when he was 35.

At 53, Bontz said he uses that mental toughness to overcome the physical obstacles that come along with playing adaptive golf.



"You see this, and you see people competing with all different types of disabilities. It’s eye-opening. Why can’t you do it? Don’t let life pass you by,” Bontz explained. "You need to get up off the couch—and a lot of people do—they let it pass them by. Can’t do it. You gotta get up and make an effort.”

Bontz said golf made him who he is, and he’s using the sport as a platform to inspire others.

"All you gotta do is touch one person,” Bontz added. "I’ve done public speaking, and you just gotta touch one person in the crowd. Then it’s worth it."

Two-time U.S. Open champion and ESPN golf analyst Andy North is amazed at how adaptive athletes with disabilities are when approaching a sport that’s so difficult to play well.

“Turn around and look at those guys grinding away, hitting balls, and practicing like crazy. It really gives you a different attitude,” North said with a grin. "It’s neat that [the PGA has] been able to put them at the forefront at this event also and get some TV time and show what they’ve got.”

The 27 players taking part in the World Championship have competed with and against each other for decades, so they know each other very well. But make no mistake, they all want to be on the team that raises the first World Champions Cup.

“This is a really close-knit bunch. This has been fun for me just in the few days we’ve been here,” Team USA captain Jim Furyk said Wednesday. "It’s going to be great for the week. But this is 18 really competitive folks. There’s no one else I’d rather have on my team than these six.

"The competitiveness is still there. I think it’s going to be a fun week,” North added. "I think we’re going to see a lot of really great golf. And trust me, they still want to beat the snot out of each other, absolutely."

Bontz knows there will be plenty of pressure following golfers around the course. His advice for the younger players in the adaptive competition is simple.

“Just enjoy it and embrace it,” he said. "Whether you hit in the water or you don’t… have fun and enjoy the game.”

