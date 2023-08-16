JJ Williams feels at home with the Rowdies and on the water

TAMPA, Fla. — JJ Williams has been one of the Tampa Bay Rowdies' biggest off-season signings, leading the team with nine goals in 20 appearances.

Playing in Tampa Bay is also a chance for Williams to get back to his roots of fishing.

“I’m going fishing as much as I possibly can,” Williams said. “I can’t even tell you how happy I am to be down here.”

On the pitch, he can put a hook on his shot. On the water, he puts bait on his hook. He grew up competing in the Bassmaster Junior Series when he was six years old.

He eventually joined his high school bass fishing team in Montgomery, Ala. Now that he’s in Tampa, he sticks to the Bay.

“I’ve been in the Bay catching snooks, reds, sheep, a little bit of everything,” Williams said. “My family loves it as well. My wife gets out there when we have somebody to watch the little man.”

Fishing also provides him an outlet to find relaxation.

“We have a couple of ponds around us, which is amazing because it’s my evening walk out of the house,” Williams said. “I got little man in the stroller. We just catch a couple.”

The biggest bass he’s reeled in is 8.5 pounds, and, like his goal tally, he’s hoping to reach double-digits sooner rather than later.