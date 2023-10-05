Jennings helps fuel Rowdies run

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies are in the playoffs for the fifth straight year, but they know they still have plenty of work and they currently sit in second place in the eastern conference behind the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. With two games in the regular season, Tampa Bay can still earn home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the play of forward Cal Jennings. Jennings has nine goals in his last nine games, and his 17 total tallies are second-most in the USL Championship.

"I think, as the season’s gone along, growing in confidence, growing in trust. As the ball gets rolling and going in the goal, you don’t want to stop scoring," Jennings said after Thursday's training session. "I know I say that a lot, but that’s kinda how it is. You gain confidence, and I’m hoping to keep it rolling."

"Fortunately for us right now, Cal’s in one of those purple patches where pretty much everything he hits is going in, you know," Rowdies head coach Nicky Law said. "J.J. Williams, Charlie Dennis have gotten goals as well. If these guys are firing come playoff time, we’ll be a difficult side to beat."

They'll be even tougher to beat if reigning league MVP Leo Fernandes makes it all the way back from an injury that was thought to be season-ending. Fernandes ruptured his Achilles' tendon in the preseason seven months ago, but he's back to full-time training and was even listed as a substitute for last weekend's win over Loudoun.

"I’m training, and I’m feeling good. I’m not pushing myself to any extent. I’m not trying to be a hero or anything like that," Fernandes said Thursday. "I’m literally just stepping on the field and listening to my body. And I feel good as long as I can be an impact on the bench, in the locker room, anyway. I’m going try and help the team."

Despite a slow start, injuries to players like Fernandes and starting midfielder Lewis Hilton, and an in-season coaching change, the Rowdies are still in a position to finish with the best record in the league.

"Lots of adversity and things we can’t control," Jennings added. "You just have to keep moving on and put ourselves in a great position with a chance to win the league these last two games."

Law, a former Rowdies player, said his team knows exactly what's at stake as the postseason approaches.

"The guys don’t need any extra motivation," he said. "Home game against the top of the league, with our chance to go top. Big crowd behind us. It’s gonna be a good night."

The Rowdies (18-8-6, 60 pts) host Pittsburgh (18-5-9, 63 pts) Saturday night at 7:30 at Al Lang Stadium.