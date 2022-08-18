It's back to the future for Nassib and the Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — This week, the Bucs brought linebacker Carl Nassib back to Tampa Bay. The two sides agreed to a one-year contract, and Nassib joined the team in Nashville ahead of their joint workouts with the Tennessee Titans. He played for the Bucs in 2018 and 2019, racking up 12.5 sacks.

Nassib made history last year when he became the first active NFL player in history to come out as gay. He posted a video to Instagram message while he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a big risk, but Nassib said it was worth it.

"It’s been great- nothing but a blessing. I’ve gotten the most support from friends, family, teammates, and I’m really, really happy," Nassib said after his first Bucs practice. "It’s a new year, I’m excited to be a football player again. I’m excited to just go out there and show what I’ve been doing [and] help the team in any way I can."

The 29-year-old Pennsylvania-native said he wants to help everyone who's going through a personal struggle and feels like their voice needs to be heard.

"It’s really just so rewarding. That’s the reason why I did it and I think that everyone can continue to help and be that positive person in anyone’s life to make their day a little bit better," Nassib added. "So yeah, I hope that I can be a little push in a positive direction.”

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles is happy Nassib is back, but he hasn't been on the practice field since the end of last season.

"I watched him during individuals. He looked good there, but we’ve got to see him in the heat and go a number of plays and get his fundamentals back down because he missed a lot of time."

Bowles knows it'll take time for Nassib to get into game shape, but he thinks it'll be an addition that makes a big splash on defense.

"We thought he would be great because he brings a lot of versatility to what we do, and he knows the system," Bowles added. "So, knowing the system, having the ability to still play and having camaraderie with the guys was important for us."

Nassib will wear the number 93, formerly worn by defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. Carl joked that McCoy sent him a text to hype him up, but he also added a joke "Don't mess it up."

The Bucs play the Titans in their second preseason game on Saturday night. Kickoff from Nashville is set for 7 P.M.