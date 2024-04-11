Watch Now
Inter Miami fined by CONCACAF for lack of stadium security

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Workers refresh details on a logo on the outside of DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami MLS soccer club, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami has announced plans to present new players including Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in an event on July 16. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 3:21 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 15:21:29-04

MIAMI — Inter Miami was fined by CONCACAF's disciplinary committee for lack of security at Chase Stadium during its Champions Cup quarterfinal match against Monterrey on April 3.

CONCACAF, the regional governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, cited unspecified incidents that occurred after Miami's 2-1 loss. CONCACAF did not detail the amount of the fine in its announcement Wednesday.

The team led by Lionel Messi was eliminated 5-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 loss Wednesday night in Mexico.

“The committee has warned Inter Miami CF that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during their future matches in CONCACAF club competitions,” the governing body said.

