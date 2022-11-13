In a historic matchup against the Seahawks, the Buccaneers won 21-16

TAMPA, Fla. — In the first regular-season game to be played in Germany, Tom Brady maintained his perfect record abroad with two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upset the Seattle Seahawks 21-16.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't think they could win just by rushing the ball, but they managed 161 yards and held on to a critical victory over the Seahawks to win the NFL's first game in Germany.

The Buccaneers held off the NFC West-leading Seahawks despite averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and an explosive touchdown late in the 4th quarter by Rachaad White. It appears the transatlantic trip revitalized Tampa Bay's rushing attack.

This season, the Buccaneers' running attack seems at its peak.

Today Brady completed 22 of his 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdown passes, one to Julio Jones and one to Chris Godwin. Jones' 31-yard reception from Tom Brady gave the Buccaneers their longest touchdown of the season in the second quarter.

After victories with the New England Patriots in London (twice) and Mexico City, Brady added Germany to his resume of international victories.