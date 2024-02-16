IMG Academy's Rei Sakamoto soars on the court

BRADENTON — IMG Academy tennis standout Rei Sakamoto isn’t an attention-seeker, but he got plenty of it after winning the Junior title at the Australian Open. He earned instant celebrity status in his native Japan.

"I became a famous guy,” he joked via video chat. "I thought I became a TV star or something”

Juan Herrera coaches Sakamoto at IMG. He says Rei’s mental toughness is what makes him an elite player on the court.

“We see hundreds of kids going through the Academy. They all can hit a tennis ball,” Herrera explained. "Can they do it consistently? Can they do it under pressure? That’s that x-factor, for sure.”

Sakamoto, who’s currently competing in Egypt, has a lot on his plate. But between traveling, studying, and training, he says burnout isn’t a factor in his busy lifestyle.

“Maybe I’m going to start hating tennis a little bit? But I love tennis more than before. I love tennis,” he said when describing hectic schedule.

"At my age, people can’t get experience like this. So, thanks to everyone who’s supporting me.”

Rei showed a glimpse of his sense of humor when he accepted the trophy after his Australian Open win- his first career Grand Slam title. He stepped up to the microphone and said “G’day, mate!” which drew laughter from the local crowd.

Herrera says Rei’s personality is what keeps him on the path to future success.

“You see him, the celebration with the [samaurai sword gesture]. You saw it on his speech at the end of the Australian Open,” Herrera added. “The kid is a character, and I think he has a bright, bright future on the tennis court and as a super star, which is the goal.”

Rei plans to play in all four major tournaments this year, and he’ll turn pro after his 18th birthday in June.