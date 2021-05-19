Watch
Vasilevskiy stops 32, Lightning top Panthers 3-1 in Game 2

AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 11:06 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 23:06:09-04

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Central Division first-round playoff series.

It’s the seventh time that the Lightning have won the first two games a series. They’ve never lost one of those matchups and will look to put Florida on the brink of elimination when the series shifts to Tampa on Thursday night.

Yanni Gourde added an empty-netter for the Lightning. Mason Marchment had the goal for Florida, which dropped consecutive games on home ice for only the second time this season.

