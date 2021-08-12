Tampa Bay Lightning single game tickets on sale next week

It seems like the Tampa Bay Lightning just won their second straight Stanley Cup the other day, but we are already looking ahead to the rapidly approaching 2021-22 season.

Single-game tickets to see the back-to-back champions go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 19.

Tampa Bay's season starts on October 12 with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The schedule looks a lot more normal this year, as opposed to this past season where the Bolts only played certain teams within realigned divisions.

The Lightning will once again play all teams in the NHL, including the newest expansion team, the Seattle Kraken. Similar to past seasons, the Bolts will take on each team in their division four times (except for Buffalo and Montreal which it will play three times each), play the Metropolitan Division three times each and play against each Western Conference opponent twice (once home and once away).

Special single-game pre-sales will begin with Lightning Season Ticket Members on Tuesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. The Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders, those with Chase credit cards and members of the Lightning Insider email club will also have access to advanced pre-sales. Bolts fans who are not part of the Email Club can join and be part of the pre-sale by clicking here.

Single-game tickets can be purchased exclusively online HERE.