Tampa Bay Lightning sign defenseman Ryan McDonagh to 7-year, $47.6 million extension

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a $47.25 million, seven-year contract extension. The deal begins with the 2019-20 season.

General manager Steve Yzerman announced the contract Sunday, minutes after the Lightning and McDonagh were eligible to ink the extension.

“I’m very excited to sign an extension that will keep me with the Lightning organization for the next eight seasons,” McDonagh said. “Since being traded to Tampa Bay earlier this year, my experience with the city, my teammates and the fans has been nothing short of world-class. My family and I are very excited to continue to play and live in Tampa with the ultimate goal of helping to bring the organization its second Stanley Cup.”

In 14 games with the Lightning, McDonagh posted a pair of goals and three points. He also collected five assists in 17 playoff games with Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay acquired McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. McDonagh will count $6.75 million against the salary cap.