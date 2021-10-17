Watch
SportsHockeyTampa Bay Lightning

Actions

Stamkos scores in OT, Lightning come back to beat Capitals

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Wass/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Lightning Capitals Hockey
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 10:30:07-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the overtime winner, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning came back to beat the Washington Capitals 2-1.

It was not the three-goal comeback the Lightning staged to win two nights earlier at Detroit, but it counts as two points just the same.

Mikhail Sergachev tied it early in the third period, Vasilevskiy was perfect after allowing the 733rd goal of Alex Ovechkin’s career and Stamkos scored with 14.2 seconds left in the 3-on-3 overtime. Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves in the OT loss.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information