PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs Pittsburgh Penguins, home opener

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) beats Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning players watch as their 2021 Stanley Cup Champions banner is raised before an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) knocks down Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (49) as they chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) gets around Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) gets around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) pins Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) to the dasher as they play the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and Pittsburgh Penguins center Danton Heinen (43) battle for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) loses control of the puck as he attempts to get a shot on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

