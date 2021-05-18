PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers, Game 2

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, right, chase the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) stops a shot as Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) looks for a rebound during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and center Yanni Gourde (37) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) defends during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turns away the puck in front of Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, left, during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) go for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Fans headed to Amalie Arena to watch Game 2 of the Lightning vs Panthers on Tuesday, May 18 Ryan Smith

