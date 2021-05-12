PHOTOS: Looking back at the Lightning's 2021 regular season

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning players look on as their 2019-2020 Stanley Cup Champions banner is revealed before an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) fight in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, right, is congratulated by Barclay Goodrow (19) after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime during an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh/AP

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) gets robbed by Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) on a shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) steals the puck from Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks during an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn (2) loses his helmet during a brawl with Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Mary Holt) Mary Holt/AP

Columbus Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson (50) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Mike Carlson/AP

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) is checked against the boards by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) shoots past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Detroit Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula (51) gets taken down by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) gets off a shot on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as Lightning's Victor Hedman (77) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) attempts to get around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) congratulates goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) after the team's shootout victory over the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Michael Ainsworth/AP

Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons (10) holds up Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Mike Carlson/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning's Tyler Johnson (9) scores a goal past Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne and defenseman Ben Harpur during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Steve Nesius/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning players gather on center ice for their Stanley Cup championship banner-raising ceremony before an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Steve Nesius/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning's Pat Maroon, left, and Nashville Predators' Mathieu Olivier fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) Mike Carlson/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

