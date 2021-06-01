Lightning's Vasilevskiy Vezina Trophy finalist for 4th straight year

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has been named a Vezina Trophy finalist for the fourth straight year.

The award recognizes the NHL's best goalie every year. The other finalists are Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche and Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vasilevskiy topped the NHL with 31 victories, marking the fourth consecutive season he has led the league in wins (outright or tied) – a feat last achieved by Martin Brodeur from 2002-03 through 2006-07.

That total was aided by a 12-game winning streak from Feb. 22 – March 23 (1.64 GAA, .938 SV%, 3 SO), tied for the seventh-longest such run in NHL history in addition to being both a career-high and a franchise record.

Vasilevskiy – who established and matched single-season personal bests for goals-against average and save percentage, respectively – also ranked among the top goaltenders in points (t-1st; 4), saves (2nd; 1,144), time on ice (2nd; 2,523:37), games played (t-3rd; 42), shutouts (4th; 5), save percentage (6th; .925) and goals-against average (8th; 2.21).

The 26-year-old, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19 and finished third in voting in both 2017-18 and 2019-20, is a finalist for the fourth straight year, a streak last accomplished by Martin Brodeur from 2002-03 through 2007-08 (5x).