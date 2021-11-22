Watch
Lightning's Point out indefinitely with upper-body injury

Chris O'Meara/AP
New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) prepares to stop Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) on a penalty shot during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 8:12 AM, Nov 22, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion Lightning announced the news during the first period Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

Point appeared to favor his left shoulder-arm after crashing hard into the end boards after being tripped in the third period of Saturday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey.

He hit the crossbar on the ensuing penalty shot and was able to finish the game.

Minnesota played Sunday without captain Jared Spurgeon. The defenseman left with a lower-body injury in Saturday's 5-4 loss at Florida.

