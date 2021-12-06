Lightning win 1,000th game in franchise history with win over Flyers Sunday

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up a dominant 7-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday, but this win was extra sweet: it marks the 1,000th regular-season win in franchise history.

Tampa Bay began play in the NHL in 1992-93. They are 1000-952-154 with 112 ties. That record continues to be bolstered by the team's recent success. The Bolts have made the playoffs every year since the 2013-14 season except for one.

The Bolts scored seven goals in their 1,000th win, incidentally the same amount they scored in their first franchise win.

Aside from the franchise win landmark, Sunday's win also extended Tampa Bay's impressive win streak over the Flyers. They've completely owned Philadelphia, winning their last 10 meetings.

In fact, during the Flyers' current eight-game losing streak, three of those losses came at the hands of the Lightning. And Monday morning, Philadelphia fired its coach.

The Bolts head north of the border for the final three games of their road trip. First up is a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday in a rematch of last season's Stanley Cup Final.