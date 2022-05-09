Watch
SportsHockeyTampa Bay Lightning

Actions

Lightning strike early, beat Maple Leafs 7-3 to even series

Maple Leafs Lightning Hockey
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Maple Leafs Lightning Hockey
Posted at 4:59 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 05:08:55-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a fast start and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 4 to even their first-round playoff series.

Steven Stamkos, Pierre Edouard Bellemare and Pat Maroon scored in the first eight minutes against Game 3 star Jack Campbell in the opening period.

Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat also scored, and Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov each had two assists for the Lightning.

Vasilevskiy improved to 17-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past three postseasons for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

William Nylander scored twice and Jake Muzzin also had a goal for the Maple Leafs. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!