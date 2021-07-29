Watch
Lightning sign veteran F Corey Perry to 2-year deal

Larry MacDougal/AP
Montreal Canadiens player Corey Perry during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Calgary, Canada. (AP Photo/Larry MacDougal)
Corey Perry
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 13:48:45-04

The Tampa Bay Lightning are continuing their busy off-season, signing veteran forward Corey Perry to a two-year deal according to former Bolts goalie and NHL analyst Kevin Weekes.

Perry is a 2-time all-star and won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2010-11, given to the league's most valuable player. He was also the leading goal scorer that year.

He's very familiar with the Bolts, as Perry has unfortunately been on the losing end of back-to-back Stanley Cups against the team, first with the Dallas Stars in 2020 and then with the Montreal Canadiens more recently.

Tampa Bay has made numerous moves already this offseason, losing Yanni Gourde to the expansion draft, and freeing up cap space with various moves that included trading or not renewing the contract of Tyler Johnson, Blake Coleman and David Savard.

In his career, Perry has played 988 games, scoring 372 goals and assisting on 404 more.

