Lightning sign coach Jon Cooper to three-year extension

Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper (R) signing a three-year contact extension on Monday, October 11. Cooper is joined by Julien BriseBois (L) the Lighting's general manager.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Oct 11, 2021
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed coach Jon Cooper to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday morning.

The deal keeps him in Tampa through the 2024-25 season.

Cooper has tallied the most wins in franchise history...by a lot. His 384 wins with the team are 145 more than the next highest, John Tortorella.

Coach Cooper has been with the Bolts since 2013 and has been part of a dominant winning culture that has the attention of everyone in the hockey world.

The move is not at all surprising with the Bolts having just won back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. Still, it has to be nice getting the deal done before the regular season starts Tuesday.

Tampa Bay opens the year up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

