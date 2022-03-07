Watch
SportsHockeyTampa Bay Lightning

Actions

Lightning set franchise record with 3 goals in 32 seconds in win against Blackhawks

Lightning Blackhawks Hockey
Matt Marton/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote (52) celebrates with Nikita Kucherov, left, Brayden Point (21), and Anthony Cirelli (71), after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Lightning Blackhawks Hockey
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 08:29:46-05

If you blinked during the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks game Sunday, you may have missed a lot. The Bolts won 6-3, but three of those goals came in a span of just 32 seconds!

According to the team's website, the three-goal flurry is a new Lightning record for the fastest three goals scored in franchise history, bettering the old mark of 42 seconds set previously March 11, 2008 in an 8-4 win versus the New York Islanders.

The three goals in 32 seconds are tied for the 22nd-fastest three goals by a team in NHL history. Only three teams in the last 30 years have scored three goals faster than the Lightning did Sunday night in Chicago: the Penguins (0:29 on Jan. 26, 1993), the Kings (0:30 on Oct. 12, 2019) and the Islanders (0:31 on Feb. 9, 2022).

Another notable performance Sunday came from Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made some incredible saves in the game. He is now a perfect 12-0 in his career against the Blackhawks.

Tampa Bay's goals came from Taylor Raddysh, Victor Hedman twice, Cal Foote, Corey Perry and Mikhail Sergachev.

Next, the Bolts head to Winnipeg where they take on the Jets Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!